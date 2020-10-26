Battles for jobs at Hoyer Petrolog and Rolls-Royce Barnoldswick

Jobs fight by tanker drivers

Fuel tanker drivers employed by Hoyer Petrolog UK are set to strike on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of next week.

The workers are based at the Stanlow oil refinery in Cheshire. They are members of the Unite union and have returned a 96 percent vote in favour of action.

Hoyer wants to make six of the 28 drivers who are employed on the contract redundant.

The firm is increasingly using agency drivers.

Unite has announced a total of 14 strike days. Further walkouts are planned for 10, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 20, 23, 25, 27 November.

Among the high-profile Hoyer customers set to be hit by strikes are Shell, Esso, BP and Liverpool John Lennon airport.

Unite regional officer Steve Gerrard said, “Fuel tanker drivers are frontline workers and throughout this pandemic their work has ensured that other frontline workers can continue to go to work.

“They deserve to be treated better than this.

“Hoyer can avoid strikes by withdrawing the job cuts.”

Three-week strike plan at Rolls-Royce Barnoldswick

Workers at the Rolls-Royce factory at Barnoldswick in Lancashire are due to start three weeks of strikes from 6 November.

The Unite union members are fighting to save jobs and stop the plant closure.

In August Rolls-Royce bosses announced they were moving production of the Trent Engine blades, which are made at Barnoldswick.

This would mean the loss of 350 workers.

Unite says the move would make the factory potentially unviable.

In response workers voted by 94 percent for strikes.

Unite regional officer Ross Quinn said, “Unite has given Rolls-Royce every opportunity to change its plans, confirm there will be no more compulsory redundancies and guarantee the long-term future of Barnoldswick.

“But it has refused to do so.”

Rolls-Royce is in a weak position and can be beaten.

The jobs fight is urgent.

Unite has recently commissioned research into what happened after more than 700 jobs went at Rolls-Royce’s Inchinnan plant near Glasgow.

It found that almost two thirds of those who had left Rolls-Royce reported that they were out of work.

It will be even harder to find a new, comparable, job now.

Unions must make it a major focus to stop all job losses at Barnoldswick.