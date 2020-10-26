Sage cleaners back strike + BT Technology workers hold action vote

100 percent for fightback at Sage care home

Workers in the UVW union at a Service to the Aged (Sage) care home in north London have returned a 100 percent yes vote for strikes.

Carers and cleaners at the home are demanding £12 an hour, and NHS-level sick pay and annual leave.

And at Great Ormond Street Hospital the UVW is planning to mount a legal battle against what it says is discrimination against black, Asian and minority ethnic cleaners.

Gora Diop, a domestic worker at the hospital, said, “We have been working tirelessly throughout this pandemic to support the hospital.

“All we are asking for is equality. And if we have to go on strike to make that happen then we will.”

Support the Sage workers go to bit.ly/SAGEcareworkers

Ballot in BT Technology

BT Technology workers in the CWU union have launched a consultative strike ballot.

The first of nearly 200 compulsory redundancies in the division are due to take place this week and more job losses are set to be announced.

The ballot result was expected this week. It could lead to a formal vote and strikes.

CWU national officer for Technology, Sally Bridge, said, “Even those who have not been affected by any of the changes announced to date need to appreciate that their job may no longer be safe.

“Above everything we need everyone to support their colleagues who are already staring down the barrel of a gun by delivering the clearest possible message to BT Technology that the way it is behaving is simply not acceptable.”