High Storrs school says Black Lives Matter

Outraged students of High Storrs school in Sheffield organised a protest last week against racism from a student in Year 11.

It is the school’s responsibility to deal fairly with all students involved—but it didn’t do this.

So we organised a protest demanding that the school take allegations of racism seriously and that black culture is celebrated throughout the curriculum.

We are also demanding the end of permanent exclusions, which disproportionately affect black and Asian students.

Around 200 students turned up and the atmosphere was electric.

You could see a sea of passionate students from all years, socially distanced in year bubbles, all with masks on and all ready to push for change.

We marched around the school with homemade banners during lunch time.