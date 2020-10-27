Refugees drown in Channel as a result of killer border regime

At least three refugees—including a young child—are reported to have died after their boat capsized off the coast of northern France.

French news sources say that one man drowned and a woman and a five year old child died of cardiorespiratory arrest after they were rescued off Loon-Plage, near Dunkirk.

Another refugee, who is also a child, is in a critical state in hospital meaning the death toll could rise.

They are the victims of racist murder by the British state and the European Union’s (EU) border regimes.

Stand Up To Racism said that "the appalling toll of refugee deaths must stop. The Tories must dismantle their regime which is killing people."

Charity Care4Calais said, "Everyone here in Calais is utterly devastated by today's news.

"We are grieving for the victims, we stand in sympathy and solidarity with their families and friends. This unnecessary loss of life has to stop.

"No one should ever feel they have to get into a fragile craft and risk their lives crossing the Channel, least of all vulnerable children.

"Refugees feel pushed to take these risks because of the policies of the French and British governments. Living in miserable conditions on the streets of Calais, hounded by the police, and left with no clear, legal process to have their UK asylum cases heard, refugees feel they have no other option but to take huge risks to make it to Britain, and some pay with their lives."

The boat was carrying at least 18 refugees, mainly people who have fled from Iraq and Iran. Eight other refugees were pulled out of the English Channel in a state of hypothermia, including one considered in a serious condition, and taken to hospitals in Calais and Dunkirk.

Outrageously, French authorities put six refugees into police custody.

Death

This horror follows the death of Abdulfatah Hamdallah in similar circumstances earlier this year.

Tory MP for Dover Natalie Elphicke hypocritically said that it’s “terrible that tragedy has struck in the Channel again”.

"People traffickers have no regard for life, no matter how old or young,” she said.

"These perilous crossings must be stopped, once and for all, before there is more loss of life in these stormy winter seas.”

It is the Tory government—and the racist policies the likes of Elphicke support—that are to blame for refugee deaths in the channel.

Traffickers

People traffickers are small-time criminals whose business model depends on Britain and the EU’s border regime. If refugees had safe and legal routes, they wouldn’t be forced to turn to people traffickers.

A further crackdown on refugees will not stop people trying to make it to Britain—it will force them to take even more dangerous routes.

The refugees trapped at Britain’s border in northern France have fled war, poverty and dictatorship.

Those fleeing Iraq and Iran have had their lives blighted by Western imperialism. The US and Britain’s invasion and occupation of Iraq killed a million people and unleashed a wave of destruction across the region.

And Donald Trump’s sanctions against Iran have made life under the dictatorship harder for millions of people.

Then in France they face repression from the police and the political authorities.

The only solution is to open the border and let refugees come to Britain using safe and legal routes.