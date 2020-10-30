Young workers speak out—‘The Tories don’t care about us’

“Once furlough ends more people will be let go and there will be more of us looking for fewer and fewer jobs.”

Sunak’s furlough scheme meant ­workers received up to 80 percent of their wages to stop them being laid off. But this has been cut down since September.

Mental health support worker Simon was furloughed until the government announced employers needed to contribute more to their workers’ pay.

He fought to remain on furlough but had to leave his job to avoid being forced back to work and putting his health at risk.

“I’m used to the Tories skulking around pretending to be about compassion and fairness. But in this situation they have been so brazen and it chills you to the bone.”

Mark said, “The Tories are throwing money to their friends but not to people who want to work a job and make the world a better place. It’s a kick in the teeth.”

“They have the ability to continue the furlough, but they want to put profit before ordinary people.”

And the Tories’ response to the entire pandemic has been driven by their slavish commitment to supporting businesses and propping up the profit system.

Salaries

Bosses have relied on state handouts during the pandemic, yet their senior management and shareholders continue to trouser profits and huge salaries.

These companies should be brought into public ownership. Workers and people who use services could make decisions instead of a tiny cabal of bosses.

A bold programme of renationalisation would mean money went into actually improving services and ­workers’ conditions instead of being sucked into the bank accounts of top management.

Periods of deep crisis, like the coronavirus pandemic, make it all the more important to raise these demands.

Call centre worker Jasmine was furloughed from April until June when her temporary contract ran out, and she was forced to give up her flat in London.

“People all over the country are having to make really hard decisions. I’m able to stay at my partner’s parents, but otherwise I would’ve had to work in an unsafe workplace,” she said.

“It’s cruel, heartless and horrible. The Tories made clear political decisions to bail out big businesses while the rest of us have to suffer.

Jasmine added, “If Johnson thinks he can’t survive on his wage of £150,000 how can someone on £20,000 or less pay bills and rent?

“The divide between the ruling class and working class has become crystal clear.”

A fightback against the Tories and to extend the furlough scheme is vital.

Some workers’ names have been changed. Read the full Resolution Foundation report at bit.ly/ResReport

‘ There's not many opportunities ’

Black workers have been hit disproportionately by the emergency.

One in five black workers who were furloughed during the first lockdown have since lost their jobs.

And according to the report 22 percent of black workers who were furloughed in lockdown were no longer working in September.

In comparison the survey showed an average rate of unemployment following furlough of 9 percent.

Aishah is a young black worker whose contract ran out in August. She told Socialist Worker how difficult it had been trying to look for work since.

“What I did before was clerk work where you get trained up. But there’s not many of those opportunities about,” she said.

Black workers are also more worried about redundancies than white workers.

The report says 65 percent of black respondents were making “efforts to respond pre-emptively to the risk of unemployment” compared to an average of 45 percent.

Aishah said, “I’m not surprised that black people are being hit hardest. Black people tend to be working frontline jobs that are lower paid and they’re the ones that are most impacted.

“Many cleaners or retail workers are black and in a pandemic, if companies are struggling, they’re most likely the first to go.”

During the first lockdown the Tories made sure they were seen clapping for carers every Wednesday.

But now they are putting jobs on the line.

Aishah said, “I’ve been thinking about Universal Credit.

“But having been brought up on benefits I think it sunk in quite deeply that if you rely on the state you’re failing.

“The government should help you out, but they create such a stigma it becomes the last thing you want to do.

“They blame you for their mistakes.”

Honest

Young black worker Harjeevan, lives in London and said that “the government has been honest and open about how they don’t care.”