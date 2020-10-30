LETTERS—Gardner’s occupation drove others to fight Thatcherism

The occupation of the Gardner’s factory 40 years ago was an inspiration to many workplaces.

I had been the union convenor at Staffa Products in Leyton, east London, until a few months before the Gardner’s strike.

I argued to fight the redundancies we were faced with. At the shop floor meeting I and others lost the vote two to one. We had separated those for and against a fight into groups so that everyone could see who had voted to fight.

A year later, the closure of the factory was announced.

Most of the experienced shop stewards had been sacked in an earlier round of redundancies.

The new union committee decided to invite Tommy Macafee from the Gardner’s occupation.

As a result of Tommy’s inspirational description of the Gardner’s fight, the committee decided to occupy.

This time there was an overwhelming vote to fight and there was a three-week sit-in, which was forced out by a night-time raid by the police.

The strike went on for three more weeks.

The solidarity and organisation of the workers was fantastic.

And it broke down the barriers between the predominantly Asian night shift and the black and white workers on days.

Although the occupation and strike ultimately lost, it transformed the people involved.

As one machine shop worker said to me a few months later, “We should have taken them on the first time, we could have beaten them then.”

The management had spent tens of thousands of pounds on consultants advising how to break the union.

Now is always the best time to fight, don’t let the management get organised.

Thanks to Tommy, Mick and the rest at Gardner’s for the inspiration. Have a great reunion.

Pete Wearden

Bournemouth

Watch out for Starmer

Labour leader Keir Starmer has mown one cyclist down, and he may be back for more.

Joking aside, the Labour leader was driving a SUV.

His chosen mode of transport shows his promises to take action on the climate crisis aren’t worth the bales of hemp they were written on.

Back during the Labour leadership campaign, he said the environmental crisis was the biggest challenge facing Britain.

Presumably that challenge didn’t extend to changing his personal behaviour and getting a less polluting vehicle to cart himself about in.

Or—perish the thought— getting a bicycle.

But, then again, you know what those awful north London drivers are like.

Alistair Farrow

Oxfordshire

Students can fight

It’s ten years ago this month since the student tuition fees revolt.

It was a lesson about the kind of impact we can have.

It doesn’t surprise me that the National Union of Students isn’t doing anything about the coronavirus crisis—it had to be forced into action over tuition fees.

The current student rent strikes are a brilliant idea.

Going out in the open air to protest, like we did in 2010, would give confidence to others to fight.

Fran Manning

South London

Fight the Tories, don’t defend Labour right

Socialist Worker was absolutely right to say we shouldn’t trust Andy Burnham.

It was clear that socialists support his call for an extension to the Tories’ furlough scheme.

But it’s crucial that Socialist Worker retains an independent critique of reformist politics.

Burnham is not leading the fight—he has not called for protests since the Tories imposed the lockdown deal.

It’s more about his ambition inside Labour. Criticism of Corbyn, Labour and the limits of reformism proved vital.

So our starting point cannot be “we agree with Andy.” Huge anger at the Tories has to be channelled in the right direction.

Socialist Worker has clearly spelled out the kind of strategy and tactics needed to win support for the People Before Profit programme. We have to be clear about our position—unity in action is urgent

Phil Turner

Sheffield