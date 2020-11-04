Barnoldswick battle to stop 350 job losses

Workers at a Rolls-Royce plant in Lancashire were set to begin three weeks of strikes to save jobs on Friday.

The Unite union members at the airplane engine factory in Barnoldswick are fighting to save 350 jobs.

Bosses at Rolls-Royce want to offshore production of the Trent Engine blades to Singapore. This move could lead to further job losses or the closure of the whole site down the line.

Unite members voted by94 percent in favour of industrial action last month.

The targeted industrial action, involving five departments, was set to begin on Friday 6 November and run until Friday 27 November.

Ross Quinn, a Unite regional officer, said, “Unite has given Rolls-Royce every opportunity to change its plans, confirm there will be no more compulsory redundancies and guarantee the long-term future of Barnoldswick.

“But it has refused to do so.

“To offshore work and destroy the viability of this historic factory would be nothing short of industrial vandalism.

“As a consequence and as a last resort, Unite has instructed its members to take targeted strike action in order to bring Rolls-Royce to the negotiating table.”

Unite national officer Rhys McCarthy said it was “simply unacceptable for bosses to offshore jobs when they’re going cap in hand to the government for £1 billion investment”.

“There is still time before strike action begins for Rolls-Royce to reverse the decision to offshore jobs,” he said.

“Or management can present alternative plans to ensure the Barnoldswick factory’s long term future at similar employment levels.”

Supporters of the People Before Profit network planned a cavalcade to support the Rolls-Royce strikers.

Every trade unionist should build solidarity with this crucial fight for jobs.