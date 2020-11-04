Facebook cleaners win, but fights go on

Fifteen cleaning workers will keep their jobs on the same contracts and hours at Facebook headquarters in London on the back of weeks of protest.

Members of the Caiwu union forced outsourcing company Bidvest Noonan to withdraw plans to make workers redundant or reduce their hours.

Alberto Durango, Caiwu general secretary spoke about the workers’ victory at the People Before Profit’s extend the furlough rally last Saturday.

He said, “The Facebook cleaners got together.

“We kept on protesting even when we were threatened by security. We had a great victory, we saved 15 jobs.

“This is an example of how we can win.

“But next week we are coming back to Facebook again to protest.

“There are still other outsourced workers under attack.

“Next Friday the To Go micro kitchen workers are going to protest and we are going to keep fighting.”

Workers with outsourcer To Go micro kitchens want to stop the company forcing through new contracts with worse pay and fewer hours. Workers are also fighting for the London Living Wage.

“We are going to be on the streets all the time,” said Alberto. “The outsourcers and Facebook have the money.

“The only way is to fight back.”

Cleaning workers at Facebook have proved that it is possible to fight and win during the coronavirus crisis.