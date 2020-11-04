The US left needs a new strategy

Most of the left backed Joe Biden’s campaign. Most groups abandoned their criticism of the Democrats and fell into step with their campaign.

But this embrace of the “lesser evil” leaves untouched the system that produced Trump.

Socialist ideas have become more popular in the US in recent years.

The Democratic Socialists of America has grown to 65,000 members and counts, for example, politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez among its members.

Its leadership threw its support behind Biden just weeks before the election, despite its members voting against this in 2019.

The fact that Trump did better than anticipated underlines the need for a break from the Democrats and the creation of a workers’ party that concentrates on struggle.

Some demonstrations against Trump were taking place in the US as Socialist Worker went to press.

Protesters took to the streets in Washington, Los Angeles, Raleigh and Portland.

Such mobilisations are the way forward now, not obeying calls for calm or relying on the structures of the political system.