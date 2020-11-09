Cash out—change at the top of the RMT union

The RMT union’s annual general meeting (AGM) saw the resignation of the general secretary after a rebuff by delegates.

The conference was one of very few that unions have held during the pandemic.

The most controversial motions were appeals against the RMT executive over the suspension and written warning to senior assistant general secretary Steve Hedley.

He was reprimanded for comments on his personal social media that were leaked to the Sun.

The AGM, made up entirely of rank and file members, overturned this decision. This was despite general secretary Mick Cash effectively informing the conference that he would resign if the vote went that way.

The general secretary has delivered on his promise and a leadership ballot is now underway.

There are at least three potential candidates from the left of the union. And there is also Mick Lynch, seen by many as the “head office” candidate.

A result will not be known until next May.

Whatever it is, RMT members are determined to retain a fully democratic union.

Other motions passed included support for trans rights and against the Tories' shelving of the Gender Recognition Act. There was also support for LGBT+ activists in Poland.

There was also a motion passed calling for all RMT branches to affiliate to local tenants’ associations and to help the fight for genuinely affordable and council housing.