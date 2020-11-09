Joe Biden’s win won't bring justice to the Middle East

Joe Biden’s victory is hailed as a change of direction for the United States in the Middle East. But for ordinary people across the region, it means continued suffering under the control of the US and its repressive allies.

Biden has said that he will return to a deal cut with Iran by former US president Barack Obama. And he has said he supports a state for Palestinians—in contrast to Donald Trump’s plan to hand vast swathes of Palestinian land to Israel.

Biden has even pledged to make US ally Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for the state’s murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.