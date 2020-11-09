Kamala Harris will prop up the US state

What role will vice president-elect Kamala Harris play in the new government?

Harris is widely applauded as the first women, and first black person, to be elected to the position. Many hope that she will be a strong voice against oppression.

But there are signs that Biden hopes to use her to police the Democrat left and tone down demands for radical change.

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, which has been instrumental in shaping US politics this year, poses a huge threat to the in-coming government.

It has targeted state racism, and in particular the almost weekly killing of black people by police.

BLM has turned slogans to “defund the police” and “prison abolition” into popular calls that can mobilise thousands.