New strikes called at We Are With You + Scotrail action+ Brighton University + Heartlands hospital

Rehab charity workers at We Are With You—formerly Addaction—in Wigan and Leigh have announced another round of walkouts for equal pay.

Unison union members at the drug and alcohol service plan to strike from 25 November to 22 December.

They have been fighting since August 2019 for the same rates of pay as workers employed by the NHS.

The workers were outsourced from the NHS to We Are With You, which runs the service on a contract to the Labour-run council.

Porters at Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham plan strikes over changes to their shifts.

Unison union members at the hospital held a 48-hour strike on 30 October.

They now plan another two-day strike from 23 November—and another nine days up until 13 January. New shift patterns are set to hit their pay.

Workers on Scotrail are set to strike for six days over bosses’ abuse of disciplinary procedures. The RMT union members, at Glasgow Central station, plan to walk out every Sunday from 29 November until 3 January.

Workers at Brighton university have voted for strikes over job cuts.

UCU union members backed strikes by 70 percent and action short of a strike by 90 percent in a consultative ballot.

The turnout was 60 percent. University bosses want to make compulsory redundancies in IT support.