Turn out for Paul Holmes + Battling the outsourcers

Members of the Unison union have just over a week left to return their votes in the general secretary election.

Those wanting a fighting union led by members’ concerns are busy getting the vote out for socialist Paul Holmes.

Paul, a member of the Labour Party and branch secretary of Kirklees Unison, has led a high-profile campaign to become the first lay member to be general secretary.

His election campaign has energised members of the union desperate to see an end to a leadership that spurns a national fightback.

Union members have until 27 November to return their ballot paper—they should post them off now to win the biggest vote for Paul possible.

If Unison members haven’t had their ballot they should contact the Unison hotline on 0800 857 857 by 12 noon this Friday, 20 Nov

Battling the outsourcers

Outsourced security workers in the IWGB union at Greenwich university plan to strike over safety concerns and bonuses. They are employed by Sodexo.

One of the security guards, Kingsley Osadolor, was dismissed from his job for enforcing the rule that students wear a mask.

Outsourced cleaning workers at the Ministry of Justice have won full sick pay after action by members of the UVW union

Emanuel, a cleaner at the ministry, died in April from suspected Covid-19. He could not afford to take time off.

Workers will now receive up to 14 days of sick pay.

The deal is not permanent and the UVW has made it clear that it will fight for sick pay entitlements to be part of the normal contract.