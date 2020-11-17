Students speak out—‘We will not back down’

In Bristol a rent strike by 1,400 students has forced the university to make some concessions including the promise that activists won’t be disciplined.

But university bosses are still refusing a 30 percent cut in rent and for students to be able to leave their accommodation contracts.

Bristol student Bella told an online rally on Friday that other universities must replicate the actions of students in Manchester.

She said, “Universities are treating students horrifically across the country.

“We need occupations in all the universities—all students should take this up. We need to show vice chancellors we aren’t backing down.”

Drops

Members of the Socialist Worker Student Society (SWSS) took part in three banner drops on Monday to demand that management stop putting profit before students.

And students at the University of Glasgow put up fences around the office of their vice chancellor, Anton Muscatelli, last week.

They said this was in solidarity with the protesters in Manchester.

Protesters added that the “management team made no provisions for the return of students in September and their pursuit of profit is a threat to public health.”

In Liverpool, students held a socially-distanced protest on Monday.

SWSS member in Liverpool Jeandre told Socialist Worker, “Speakers talked about the mental distress students are going through and voiced how angry we are that our staff are being made redundant.”