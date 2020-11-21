The drug lords’ pandemic profit

Throughout the pandemic Pfizer has been running adverts which declare, “Science Will Win”.

But it’s hard not to draw the conclusion that it’s Big Pharma that has once again walked away the winner—and that it’s poor and working class people who have paid out.

Covid-19 treatments

Remdesivir—paying millions for drug that doesn’t even work during the first wave of the virus last summer, US president Donald Trump boasted that he had bought the world’s entire supply of Remdesivir. This was a drug said to be crucial to recovery from Covid-19.

The anti-viral medication was developed by Gilead Sciences using US government funds and was now being sold to the same government at exorbitant rates.

A single vial of Remdesivir is priced at £391—around 50 times the cost of manufacture.

That, and the way the firm hides is intellectual property and profits in tax havens, ought to be a crime in itself.

But the bigger scandal is that there is little evidence that Remdesivir helps patients recover from Covid-19. Yet both US and European Union (EU) drug authorities have licenced the treatment and encouraged health services to buy it.

At best, one large study found Remdesivir modestly reduced the time to recover from Covid-19 in hospitalised patients with severe illness. Two smaller studies said the drug had no impact at all.

Then, just days after getting approval in the US and EU, came the forth and largest study.

Conducted by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the trial showed that Remdesivir does not reduce mortality or the time patients take to recover from Covid-19.

Executives

The WHO conducted research in 405 hospitals in 30 countries. It was about three times as large as the previous three trials put together.

But with the deals done, as far as Gilead’s executives are concerned, the money is in the bank.

A journalist working on US medical finance was quick to reassure us that “Investors shouldn’t worry much about Gilead [which] expects full-year revenue will be between $23 billion [£17 billion] and $25 billion [£18 billion].…What’s the main reason for this optimism? Remdesivir.”