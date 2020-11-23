Hong Kong protest movement leaders face jail

Leading pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong face jail after pleading guilty to charges relating to protests last year.

Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam could be imprisoned for five years when they are sentenced next week. They had joined an unauthorised protest outside police headquarters last year, and had encouraged others to join it.

A draconian security law imposed on Hong Kong by China in June has made it easier for the authorities to target activists.

It followed a huge movement opposing attempts by China to target its political opponents in Hong Kong.

The law brought in a new offence of terrorism that covers “activities which seriously jeopardise public health, safety or security”. This can include protests and strikes.

At least 31 people have been arrested under the new law so far. And the authorities appear to be ratcheting up the repression.