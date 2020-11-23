Cops massacre opposition protesters in Uganda

Up to 37 people have been shot dead by police in Uganda, east Africa, during anti-government protests.

The protests came after the arrest of presidential candidate and former Afrobeat singer Bobi Wine. He was later charged with spreading coronavirus at a campaign rally.

Groups of mainly young people set up barricades and burnt tyres in the streets of the capital, Kampala, and other towns.

Images on social media showed police in Kampala firing indiscriminately at protests. Men in plain clothes, believed to be security personnel, were seen firing automatic weapons. More than 350 people were arrested

Wine—real name Robert Kyagulanyi—is one of 11 candidates challenging president Yoweri Museveni, who has been president for 34 years. The election is set for January.

Kyagulanyi was released on bail on Friday after a court appearance. He is popular because he voices some of the bitterness of the country’s poor.

Although he has only a vague programme to tackle poverty, he is seen by many as a necessary change from Museveni’s repressive and pro-business rule.