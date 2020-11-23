Scotrail+Justice for Ricky Reel+Delivery workers strike+Vote Paul Holmes+BT and Beis ballots

Guards on Scotrail are preparing for their first day of strikes over abuse of disciplinary procedures.

The RMT union members at Glasgow Central were due to walk out this Sunday and for the next five Sundays.

They are also refusing to work rest days, overtime and higher grade duties for the duration of the industrial action.

The action comes as 2,500 workers on Scotrail are beginning to be balloted for strikes and action short of a strike over pay.

The RMT says that workers have been demanding a pay rise.

But bosses claim they can’t afford one, and aren’t able to offer one until at least January 2021.

Yet they were pushed to offer drivers a rise.

The ballot opened last week and will close on 8 December.

Workers should vote to take action over unfair pay.

Delivery workers fightback in Sheffield

Delivery workers in the IWGB union planned a strike in Sheffield on Wednesday.

Workers from companies including Deliveroo and Uber Eats are demanding a living wage. They also want an end to unfair sackings.

One Uber Eats worker said, “I received a maternity bonus for completing 50 deliveries within the first eight weeks of giving birth.

“They fired me soon after, saying I had been sharing my account with someone else.

“I never did. I was left with a young baby and no income. Uber Eats doesn’t care about us.”

Couriers in Sheffield have already won gains from earlier action. The latest strike is a fight to win more.

Donate to the couriers’ fund at bit.ly/courierfundIWGB

Crucial BT ballot begins

Around 40,000 workers at telecoms giant BT began a consultative strike ballot on Thursday of last week.

BT bosses are pushing ahead with a “restructure” that would sack hundreds—if not thousands—of workers, and assault pay and conditions.

The CWU union wants members to vote yes in the ballot—which could be followed by a real vote for strikes. If action goes ahead, it would be the first national strike in BT since 1994.

CWU deputy general secretary (telecoms) Andy Kerr said, “It’s time to stand up and fight.

“We’ve tried to sit down and talk but we’ve now had enough. That’s why we need a massive turnout in this ballot and a really big ‘yes’ vote. If we stick together we can win.”

Justice now for Ricky Reel

Campaigners are calling for renewed investigations into the death of Ricky Reel.

Ricky died in 1997. He was one of a group who had been racially abused.

The family says that they expected a proper investigation but that they faced “police failures, assumptions and stereotyping based on our colour”.

Sign the petition at bit.ly/RickyReelJustice

Grab chance to vote for Paul Holmes

Members of the Unison union have until Friday this week, 27 November, to cast their vote in the general secretary elections.

Socialists in the union are spending the last few days encouraging people to vote for Labour Party member Paul Holmes.

Paul has run his campaign pledging to be a members’ voice at the top of the union. Unison members should post their ballots as soon as possible.

Beis ballot begins

Outsourced workers at the department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) began a strike ballot on Tuesday of this week.

The workers—who are in security, cleaning, porterage and postal services at Beis headquarters in central London—say their safety has been put at risk during the pandemic.

Facility workers at Beis pushed bosses into a significant climb down after an all out strike against poverty pay last year.

Now they could strike again as early as next month.