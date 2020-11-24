Student rent strikes stay strong

Bristol university has been forced to drop threats that those who take part in rent strikes will have their bursaries docked.

In the university's terms and conditions it says any outstanding debt to the university would be paid using students' bursaries.

Saranya Thambirajah who is currently on rent strike in Bristol said, “I’m frustrated about the fact that it does target people and bursaries, and takes away our right to protest and strike in the same way as everyone else.”

The university was forced to make concessions after a group of students and staff accused management of putting profits before students’ lives.

In Manchester hundreds of students are still on rent strike, and are pushing for it to continue if students return to university accommodation in January.

The university has offered students 5 percent off their total rent. The university of Manchester rent strike group said that this was an “insult”.

And students are still occupying the Owen Park tower in Fallowfield.

Students from Cambridge university are also now calling for a rent strike.

The Cambridge university rent strike group is demanding that all colleges commit to a rent reduction and that the university revokes the hiring and promotions freeze.

It is also demanding that all international students are able to complete their studies remotely and that no student be disciplined for engaging in the rent strike.