The Troublemaker—Top Met cop defends targeting ‘black lads’ for stop and search  

London top cop Cressida Dick has claimed that stop and search tactics are saving the lives of young black men in London. This is because they are more likely to carry knives apparently.

She also claims young people supporting Black Lives Matter don’t know which country they are in.

She opined, “We are ­targeting young people who are likely to be carrying knives and guns and drugs, we’re in among the drug markets and what it means is, overall, a higher proportion of young black lads being stopped than white lads.”

Dick claimed, “Somewhere between 23 and 25 percent of those we stop have something on them they shouldn’t have and that’s the same whether they’re black, white or Asian.” The London mayor’s office data shows that black people are three and a half times more likely to be stopped and searched than white people.

This summer, in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, a number of videos showed black people being stopped by police.

They included the Labour MP Dawn Butler and athlete Bianca Williams.

Dick said many wrongly believe officers use the same tactics as those in the US, whose killing of George Floyd using a chokehold sparked the global demonstrations.

She said, “Sadly some of the material young people may have seen on social media this summer, where what happens in America is confused and made to look like police here, may have alienated them.

“They misunderstand that what’s happened in another country is what happens here.

“The George Floyd killing was absolutely awful to watch and has sparked this extraordinary global movement that has given some exciting opportunities, but also given people an impression of policing that is not the way things are here.”

Earlier in her prestigious career Dick oversaw the operation that resulted in the brutal execution on the Tube of Brazilian John Charles De Menezes. His crime was to have looked—to the police— like a terrorist.

Hancock’s pub mate gets big contract

Matt Hancock’s former pub landlord is supplying the government with millions of Covid-19 test parts, despite having no experience in medical supplies.

Alex Bourne approached the Health Secretary with a WhatsApp message, offering the services of his new manufacturing firm Hinpack, the Guardian reports.

At the time, the firm made plastic cups and takeaway boxes. But it now supplies two million test vials and funnels every week, through a distributor with an existing government contract.

Losing out before freeze

Millions of low-paid workers are already thousands of pounds out of pocket before next year’s public sector pay freeze. People are up to £2,500 worse off in real terms than ten years ago if inflation is taken into account, says the TUC.

If the 2010 wage of ­local government residential care workers had kept pace with inflation they should now be on £23,247 a year. But their average salary this year is £21,748—making them £1,499 worse off.

Residential care worker

2010 pay £19,126

Real term £23,247

Actual pay £21,748

Loss -£1,499

Firefighter

2010 pay £28,199

Real term £34,275

Actual pay £31,767

Loss -£2,508

Refuse collector

2010 pay £18,453

Real term £22,429

Actual pay £20,903

Loss -£1,526

Teachers

2010 pay £31,552

Real term £38,350

Actual pay £36,961

Loss -£1,380

Tories water down broadband promise

The Tories have quietly ditched their pledge to give all homes superfast broadband by 2025.

The small print of the spending review last week revealed that planned spending on the roll-out of the technology had also been slashed from £5 billion to £1.2 billion.

Up to 5 million people are set to lose out as a result.

The Tory commitment to deliver “gigabit‑capable” broadband to every home across Britain within five years was a landmark pledge. It brought forward by eight years a similar goal of predecessor Theresa May.

Johnson repeatedly campaigned on the promise, which he said was a central part of his “levelling up” agenda to make rural and urban parts of Britain ready for a post-Brexit future.

The broadband pledge was first made in his speech on the steps of Downing Street when he took office.

Johnson’s new chief comes from spook firm

Boris Johnson has picked a former Treasury official, banker and security consultant as his new chief of staff.

Dan Rosenfield previously worked as private secretary to Alistair Darling, when he was Labour chancellor, and his Tory successor George Osborne.

Rosenfield is a former managing director of investment banking at Bank of America and now works for the consultancy Hakluyt.

According to the Financial Times newspaper, “Hakluyt was originally founded by former MI6 officers looking to leave the secret service and make money in the private sector. The firm, which operates its London base from a Belgravia townhouse, is known in the City for its discretion and deep information networks, which it uses to provide clients with information about potential deals, as well as strategic sectorial advice.”