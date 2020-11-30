Ofcom demands new attacks on jobs and conditions in Royal Mail

Postal workers in Royal Mail offices in the Swansea area held gate meetings last week over un-agreed changes to working patterns.

Royal Mail bosses are pushing through changes at workplaces across Britain—without the agreement of the CWU union.

It comes as CWU leaders said they were nearing an agreement on a pay deal in negotiations with Royal Mail top bosses.

Yet major attacks on jobs and conditions could still be on the horizon.

Industry regulator Ofcom last week demanded “efficiencies” that Royal Mail bosses have long wanted to force through—including scrapping obligations to deliver letters six days a week.

Bosses’ demands could lead to the breakup of the postal service—and cost thousands of jobs.

CWU members have responded to recent threats with massive strike votes.