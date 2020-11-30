International round up: Protest success in Guatemala

Furious protests in Guatemala have forced the government to abandon a budget that put big business first and lined the pockets of government officials.

The government has since said that the budget was misreported and did include money for hospitals and education.

But protesters are not convinced. They are continuing the fight, saying that they will not stop until president Alejandro Giammattei resigns from office.

“We are demanding that they respect our rights and that all those corrupt politicians in Congress leave,” said student Maria Fernanda Saldana in Guatemala city.

“The only thing they have done is to rob our money.”

Workers fight back in Greece

Public sector workers in Greece—backed by actions of private sector workers—struck against government attacks on working conditions last week.

Workers in the Adedy union federation walked out across the country last Thursday.

Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wants to introduce new legislation that would allow bosses to force through longer working hours with no increase in pay.

His new bill would also introduce a 50 percent turnout threshold on strike ballots, and restrictions on the right to picket.

Nick Clark