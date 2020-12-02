Strike for suspended NEU rep Sharon Morgan

NEU union members at London Design and Engineering (LDE) college in Newham struck on Thursday last week.

Their strike is for the reinstatement of Sharon, their union rep. She has been summarily dismissed, as she says, “With no due process, actually with no process at all”. Why? For organising to give union members a voice.

Conditions at LDE, a free school belonging to the UTC academy, had become unbearable. Teachers said, “We are timetabled to have only 20 minutes break in the day.

“But even then sometimes we eat our lunch with the kids while on duty, or even in our classrooms as lessons start.”

Further strikes were planned for Tuesday and Wednesday this week and next week.