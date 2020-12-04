Lights festival illuminates east London

Colourful Nights is the latest annual festival illuminating large parts of Canary Wharf in east London.

Usually the larger Winter Lights festival takes place, but instead a scaled back event featuring a handful of illuminations will be seen this year.

Nine large artworks, designed to be seen from afar so viewers can socially distance, are dotted throughout the area.

The Curious Fluorious piece by artist duo Baker and Borowski promises “selfie moments aplenty” as it updates the Alice in Wonderland tale for the modern day.

And Parker Heyl casts an eye at the realities of quarantine and social distancing in his piece Office Party, which looks at what happens in workplaces after people have left.

Jubilee Park hosts a poetry trial, several hundred networked orbs can be seen in Montgomery Square, and a tree has been transformed into a neon showpiece in Canada Square Park.

Until 27 February—Canary Wharf, London, E14