Protesters demand One Housing Group improves safety

The Social Housing Action Campaign and Unite Housing Workers branch protested last week outside One Housing Group (OHG) headquarters. They were demanding safer homes and workplaces.

They say health and safety breaches have accelerated under chief executive Richard Hill—who takes £205,964 a year.

Failings include a 20-kilogram piece of lead falling from a window into communal gardens at London Plane House in Newham. Protesters say dangerous cladding on Suttons Wharf in Bethnal Green puts residents at risk, and they have been left for weeks without heating and hot water.

And, at Phoenix Heights in Canary Wharf, OHG refused to allow Unite’s safety rep to inspect the building.

Andy told Socialist Worker, “This is typical of housing associations, especially the big ones. Social housing was created to support the working class.

“OHG has money in the bank but treat their residents with contempt. They need to be held accountable.”

Another activist told Socialist Worker that “20-kilograms of lead metal came crashing down and they did nothing until SHAC got involved. They didn’t even inform us.

“They still haven’t taken the lead away. Our doors don’t close properly, there are mice and we don’t have housing officers anymore. We get fobbed off.

“I’m here because action is what makes them change things.”