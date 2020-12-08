Fighting against victimisation at Shrewsbury Colleges group

Members of Shrewsbury Colleges Group NEU union are fighting the victimisation of John Boken, one of the union reps at the college.

A protest was held on Friday of last week. NEU members were joined by members of the FBU and Unison unions and Telford and Shropshire TUC to show solidarity.

The protest started at 8am, with the weather cold and damp. But the protesters were warmed by support.

John said he was overwhelmed by the backing from other unions.

The NEU is in dispute over institutionalised bullying.

While in informal talks with management on this issue, one of their representatives was served with notification of an investigation into gross misconduct.

This came after he had raised concerns about bullying, racism and other discriminatory behaviour.

Lead union rep Jean Evanson said she had written countless emails outlining the flaws in the investigation and the fact that it was totally unnecessary.

Jean said, “We are a strong NEU group and have already delivered a strong indicative ballot result. We will shortly be moving to a formal ballot to stop the victimisation of John Boken and to get the threat of disciplinary action dropped.”

More protests are planned.