Windrush scandal payouts are an ‘insult’

Tory home secretary Priti Patel has been forced to fast track money to victims of the Windrush scandal.

The minimum payment will increase from £250 to £10,000 and the maximum from £10,000 to £100,000.

The announcement came after growing anger from Windrush victims and their families over the Tories’ continuing mistreatment.

At least nine people have died in between making an application for compensation and receiving any money.

It has impacted on hundreds of thousands of people who came from Britain’s former Caribbean and Asian colonies after the Second World War.

Many of the migrants—and their descendants—faced deportation or the loss of livelihood after decades of living in Britain. Most were given indefinite leave to remain in 1971.

But the Immigration Act 2014, a crucial part of the government’s “hostile environment”, meant many suddenly found they didn’t have the right documentation.

Rebuild

Patel said she hoped last week’s move would “go some way to rebuild trust”.

Yet Patel is pushing through changes that will make Britain’s immigration system even more racist and brutal.

A new points-based immigration system will make it harder for people to come to Britain. Those deemed to be “unskilled workers” will be forced to accept only temporary visas and will have restricted rights once in Britain.

And Patel is still pushing for more charter flights to Jamaica and attacking “activist lawyers” who help block deportations.

This is part of a Tory attempt to create to false divide between “good migrants” and “bad migrants”.

Accepting it reinforces racism against all migrants and ethnic minorities.