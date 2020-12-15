Farmers’ protests in India pile on pressure

There were also protests in London, and more are being planned elsewhere in Britain.

Italian workers stage strike over pay, pensions and outsourcing

Public sector workers struck across Italy last week.

The strike was over the renewal of the public sector national agreement—it expired in 2019.

It is supposed to be an ongoing three-year deal.

It covers wages but also pensions and the scale of outsourcing.

“This public employment strike was declared by the government alone,” said the secretary general of UIL federation, Pierpaolo Bombardieri.

“It has turned its back on the requests of three million of workers who have worked this year putting their own health at risk to safeguard ours.”

The government claimed, “Participation in the public sector strike, proclaimed by trade unions for the renewal of contracts, was around 4 percent.”

This was certainly a gross underestimate, but the real figure is hard to ascertain for certain.

The unions are demanding that precarious workers are brought into the agreement.

There are currently 350,000 public sector workers on casual contracts without job security, including 60,000 health workers.

Unions deliberately limited rallies for the sake of social distancing. So for instance there were 60 people in Trieste.

Health workers, while part of the campaign, largely didn’t join the strike. They wore badges to work saying, “I don’t stop but I protest.”

What counted as necessary cover to deal with the pandemic went beyond the health service to include sections of local government.

Civil service workers are mostly working from home, so had to email to say they were on strike.

The government offered last ditch talks, but the strike wasn’t called off.

Scheduled talks have now begun over the deal.

This strike and a previous one involving different groups of workers at the end of November had a feeling of sabre-rattling.

The Italian government is weak, particularly over its handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

But while the current government includes right wingers, the union leaders are fearful of pushing too hard in case forces further to the right re-enter office.

That is one reason why they are only for token action.

Simon Basketter