More Action in education + Sainsburys strike called off + British Gas workers + Beis staff + Biscuit makers

UCU union members at Brighton university began a two-day strike on Tuesday of this week to defend jobs.

The action follows two walkouts last week, and a 24-hour strike earlier this month. Bosses want to impose compulsory redundancies in the IT department.

Workers and students held teach-outs on their fourth strike day, and planned more events on Wednesday.

The third strike day on Thursday of last week saw John McDonnell MP, strikers, students and others address an online rally.

Chair of Brighton university UCU Mark Abel told the rally that attacks on education meant students and workers have a common interest in united resistance.

He said university bosses were “digging their heels in” over the dispute. “But we can dig our heels in too,” he said.

“We have to because there’s the future of this university at stake. Our message to the vice chancellor is—we’re not going to stand by and let you wreck our university.”

IT worker Charlie is one of those at risk of redundancy. He told the rally, “The cynical thing is, we’re expected to carry on as normal.”

Charlie said IT staff have lots of work as more people work from home and need support.

“It’s not like a true redundancy when work’s dried up,” he said. “A lot of people are saying work’s increasing.”

Brighton student Rachael said, “It’s really encouraging to see how many students have got involved. It’s easy to feel defeated with the state of the world, but there are still reasons to have hope.”

Sussex student Ellie told the rally that over 200 students have pledged to withhold rents in January. “Students and lecturers are standing up for themselves,” she said. “We’re all under the same system and that is what needs to change.”

Consuelo, a cleaner at Soas University of London, said workers had stopped compulsory redundancies by threatening strikes. “It’s possible to win,” she said.

John McDonnell described the Brighton strike as inspiring. “It just raises the spirits of people,” he said.

McDonnell said bosses are using Covid-19 as an excuse to “undermine working conditions”. “It’s no wonder people have had enough and are fighting back,” he said. “This dispute is fundamentally important.”

Sadie Robinson

Donate to the Brighton strike at bit.ly/BackBrighton and tweet to @BrightonUCU

Ilford teachers battle on

NEU union members at Little Ilford School in east London held a two-day strike last week.

The workers are fighting the forcible expansion of the school from 1,470 pupils to 1,800. They say this will harm the quality of education and hit support for vulnerable children.

Last week’s walkout was the latest in a series of strikes that began in November.

Tim Bergin is an NEU rep at the school. He told Socialist Worker, “After seven days of strikes and a week of no action—to give the borough some time to reflect—the borough is still not communicating with staff in a meaningful way.

“Each day there have been 50 or more members on the picket line. On Tuesday of last week there were

45 at the picket line, despite about 20 members who couldn’t attend because they were self-isolating. All sent messages of solidarity.”

Strikers marched to East Ham Town Hall on Wednesday, the second day of the walkout.

Tim said workers’ demands are “really simple”.

“Either the borough fully funds a proper expansion or they cancel it,” he said.

“There is no middle ground. We are not asking for stained glass windows at the entrance or chandeliers in the dining hall.

“We will not give up this fight. We will go on until the borough comes to its senses and makes the right decision.”

Kingsway Walkout threat wins results

Workers at a Wirral school in Merseyside have won concessions after calling strikes.