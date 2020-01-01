January: protesting against the threat of war on Iran by the US and Britain
February: University workers launch waves of strikes
March: together with journalist Nick Clark, Guy travelled to Lesvos to tell the truth about refugees' lives
April: as cornavirus hit, people were still left homeless
May: clapping for NHS workes became a political act
June: the Black Lives Matter movement explodes in Britain
July: strikers in Tower Hamlets, east London, fight a Labour council's assaults
August: A-Level students revolt against downgrading of their results
September: XR returns to the streets
October: Protests over the Tories stealing free school meals
November: London solidarity with the movement against Donald Trump in the US
December: protest in Tottenham after a teenager was punched by a cop