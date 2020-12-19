Protest calls for sacking of cop after attack on black teenager

Anti-racists rallied on the road outside Tottenham police station on Saturday after fresh footage emerged of a violent assault on a black teenager.

Around 100 people joined the second protest called by north London anti-racist group the Black Lives Matter Movement (BLM) in the wake of the alleged attack on 8 December.

Video footage on social media last week appeared to show a police officer punching a black teenager in the head. And the young man’s body was pressed up against a car.

The incident took place ­outside Park View school in Tottenham.

The Metropolitan Police responded to the outrage saying the video only showed “a snapshot in time”.

They said a “criminal investigation is under way to ascertain how the officers received their injuries and welfare support is being provided to them”.

Bullying

Another video emerged this week, which appears to show the police officer from the first behaving in a bullying way.

He pushes members of the public and holds a young man in a headlock, then repeatedly punches him in the head.

Outside the Tottenham police station protesters demanded the release of cops’ body cam footage and the sacking of the police officer.

Delia from BLM Enfield was frustrated that “that police officer has not yet been sacked”.

“We’re here because we witnessed brutality against a child,” she said. “A sixteen year old was viciously attacked by a police officer.

“I want to ask you people, in any other occupation would someone be allowed to attack a child and still keep their job?

“If a teacher was to strike a child, what would happen?

“If a medical worker was to strike a child, what would happen?”

A sea of hands shot up when Delia asked if the police officer should be sacked.

Delia added that it’s “in unity we’re going to defeat this thing called institutional racism”.

“Black people have been trying to fight this thing called racism for hundreds of years,” she said. “We’ve been trying to fight it on our own and that’s an impossible fight.

“So I want to thank all of our allies—Extinction Rebellion, Day-Mer, Stand Up To Racism.”

Ken Hinds, chair of the Haringey Independent Stop and Search Monitoring Group, has viewed the body footage. He told the crowd it “didn’t align” with the initial statement from the police borough commander.

“This young man was not the first to be violated by the police and he won’t be the last,” he said.

The crowd heard from Andrew Boateng who was stopped and searched by police while taking part in a charity bike ride. He was with his 13 year old son on the Lee Valley canal during the summer.

“It’s not okay for youth in Tottenham and across the UK to be targeted disproportionately when it comes to stop and search,” he said.

“It’s an institutional thing.”

The IOPC watchdog is conducting an investigation into the incident.

The protest was a powerful show of unity against police violence and racism.