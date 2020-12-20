Action needed now to stop Tories’ disastrous Covid-19 policies

The desperate U-turn by Boris Johnson over coronavirus restrictions highlights the gross failings of the Tories’ handling of the pandemic.

It also poses crucial questions about how to resist the Tories’ murderous policies.

On Saturday afternoon Johnson tore up the plans to loosen coronavirus restrictions over Christmas. Just days before he had recklessly declared that it would be “frankly inhuman” to do so.

An estimated 16.5 million people living in the new tier four areas, which include London and much of the surrounding region, have been ordered to stay at home for a fortnight.

They will be barred from socialising with more than one person even outdoors.

There are slightly looser regulations in the rest of England, Scotland and Wales.

Infectious

Johnson blamed the shift in policy on a new strain of the virus—named VUI2020/12/—that could be more than 70 percent more infectious than the previous variant.