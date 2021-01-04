Trump resorts to threats in bid to cling onto power

US president Donald Trump is still refusing to concede defeat in last November’s election.

He is resorting to mafia-style threats in a desperate bid to remain in the White House, according to a leaked phone conversation.

Trump pressured a Georgia state official to “find 11,780 votes”—and implied threats of physical violence against other election workers.

The Washington Post newspaper published a manuscript of the phone call between Trump and Georgia’s secretary of state Brad Raffensperger.

In the conversation last Saturday, Trump claimed it’s “not possible to have lost Georgia, it’s not possible”.

In reality, the state voted Democrat for the first time in 20 years.

Trump threatened fellow Republican Raffensperger after spouting a conspiracy theory that he lost because ballots were shredded. “The ballots are corrupt and you’re going to find that they are,” he said.

“Which is totally illegal, it is more illegal for you than it is for them because you know what they did and you’re not reporting it.

“That’s a criminal—that’s a criminal offence.”

Trump went on to threaten the daughter of one election worker, who has become a target for far right conspiracy theories. He said he would take on anybody “with regard to [workers’ name] and her lovely daughter, a very lovely young lady, I’m sure.”

Officials in the Georgia secretary of state’s office recorded the conversation. But Raffensperger said he wouldn’t release a manuscript unless Trump tried to manipulate what was said.

Trump tweeted, “I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia.

“He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the ‘ballots under table’ scam, ballot destruction, out of state ‘voters’, dead voters, and more.

“He has no clue!”

Experts

Legal experts are now suggesting that Trump could be in breach of state law in Georgia in his attempts to bully officials.

Since the results of the election became apparent, Trump has consistently denied that Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential race.

He has mounted legal challenges in Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona—all of which have been dropped or rejected.

These legal challenges have achieved little for Trump, but continue to convince some of his supporters that the election was rigged.

Trump has also threatened to use the armed forces to remain in the White House.

But ten former defence secretaries—Republican and Democrat—said “involving the military in election disputes would cross into dangerous territory” in a letter to the Washington Post last Sunday.

The US state wants a return to stability under neoliberal warmonger Biden—and will not go along with Trump’s desperate efforts.

But the threat of the reactionary forces he inspires has not gone away.