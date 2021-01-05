NHS pay rise delayed + workers’ action round-up

Health secretary Matt Hancock has outrageously announced that the promised pay rise for health workers has been “unfortunately delayed”.

He blamed the “timing” of chancellor Rishi Sunak’s spending review in November.

Hancock gave the news as he wrote last month to the NHS pay review body to formally begin pay talks for 2021-22.

He gave the body a deadline of “early May 2021” to submit its report. This means workers are unlikely to see extra money until the summer.

And, without real action, the Tories won’t offer anything like the 15 percent workers are demanding.

Sara Gorton, head of health at the Unison union, said the government must “fund a decent wage increase now”.

Unison in Scotland was set to hold a ballot over health workers’ pay last year.

But it called it off after the Scottish government announced a £500 one-off payment for health workers.

Victory for cleaners at La Retraite school

Cleaning workers in the UVW union who clean the La Retraite Roman Catholic School in south London have won a pay rise after threatening to strike.

Workers at the school are outsourced to Ecoclean.

The company tried to reduce the number of weeks the school is cleaned from

46 to 43, which would result in a pay cut for workers.

In response workers demanded a pay rise in line with the London Living Wage as well as sick pay at the same level as those employed directly by the school.

The workers were about to ballot for strikes when management were forced to concede a 34 percent pay rise on Christmas Eve.

Chemical warfare at Croda Europe in Hull

Workers at chemical giant Croda Europe Ltd in Hull plan action over holiday pay.

Unite union members voted for walkouts “over the company’s failure to incorporate holiday entitlement into their shift rotas” at its Oak Road site.

They are set to hold two 24-hour strikes on 18 and 25 January.

Ferry workers set course for action

Some 400 ferry workers are due to start balloting for strikes to defend their pensions and terms and conditions.

RMT union members on the Wightlink service were readying themselves for action. Workers are angry at management attacks on the pension scheme. They demand the withdrawal of a proposal to reintroduce flexible working practices.

Scottish anger over job cut at Equity

THE SCOTTISH membership of the actors’ union Equity is up in arms at the attempt by general secretary Paul Fleming to force through the compulsory redundancy of a member of staff in the Glasgow office.

An online petition against the cuts has been signed by almost 3,000 people.

Mark Brown

Petition at bit.ly/equity0121

Bus workers want safety measures

RMT union members at Stagecoach East Midlands are voting on strikes over safety.

The bus workers in Mansfield and Worksop say bosses are refusing to implement safe payment policies.

During the pandemic, buses only accepted contactless payment and exact fares, but now that’s being revoked.