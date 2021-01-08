Workers hold the power

Workers are in a unique position under capitalism. Exploiting workers— employing them but not paying them the full value of what they produce—is how bosses make profits. And the whole system is based around bosses competing with each other to make the most profits.

Production

Strikes matter because they expose a fundamental truth about the divide that lies at the heart of the system—that between labour and capital.

On the surface it seems that bosses make all the decisions. But the truth is that workers have the power to decide whether production keeps going or not, and in what way.

For instance, workers staging mass strikes in France in 2019 targeted businesses but helped ordinary people. Electricity workers cut power to big firms while deactivating payment meters that limited the energy supply to households behind with the bills.

The activity and organisation involved in taking action can help workers to see their own power. That’s partly why socialists fight for workers to be active in disputes and take control of them, instead of leaving things to union officials.

Of course it isn’t only workers who fight back. Strikes aren’t the only form of resistance and others, such as protests, are important too.

Recent mass movements and protests in Poland, Guatemala, Belarus, Thailand and other places have rattled states and inspired ordinary people.

But workers have a power that others don’t—they can stop the flow of profits and shut down the system. They are in a position to strike the strongest blow against capitalism. And they can build an alternative to it.

The revolutionary Karl Marx called the working class the “gravedigger” of capitalism. It has the numbers, skills and experience to run society without bosses. It is the only class with the social weight to make a revolution and create a socialist society.

The need for such fundamental change becomes clearer by the day.

Before the pandemic, we faced a barbaric system that generates war, poverty, oppression and climate change. Capitalism harms the vast majority of people in one way or another.