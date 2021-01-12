Israel keeps coronavirus vaccine from people in Palestine

Palestinians living under Israeli military occupation have slammed Israel for excluding them from its rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

Israel’s government refuses to take responsibility.

Israeli prime minister, racist warmonger Binyamin Netanyahu, beamed on Saturday as he became the first resident to receive a second vaccine dose.

As Israel heads for yet another election in March, Netanyahu has taken credit for the rapid rollout of the vaccine to Israeli citizens.

Its government boasts proudly that more than three quarters of Israel’s adult population has already received the first shot.

Israel will reportedly receive as many as 700,000 vaccines from drugs company Pfizer until all its citizens are inoculated.

Yet the roughly five million Palestinians who effectively live under Israel’s control in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip won’t get a single shot.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since it invaded in 1967, and kept the Gaza Strip under siege and blockade since 2007. Every aspect of Palestinian life is shaped and controlled by Israel’s occupation.

Yet Israel claims it is not responsible for making sure Palestinians are vaccinated. Instead it says it’s up to the Palestinian Authority (PA)—the sham Palestinian government—to deliver the vaccine.

Israel’s government says the PA has not asked for a share of its vaccines or its help in rolling one out.

Phony

It says agreements signed as part of a phony “peace process” in the 1990s mean the PA has the independence and responsibility to govern Palestinians.

But the PA is completely under Israel’s thumb.

It was created as part of a deal in 1993. Israel and the US said this would lead to an independent Palestinian state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip—called the two-state solution.

In reality, the deal gave Israel indefinite control over Palestinian land. It kept its soldiers there while claiming the PA was responsible for looking after the Palestinian people.

The PA is supposedly in full control over some parts of the West Bank. But Israel controls imports and exports to the Palestinian territories, and has a monopoly on basic commodities. Israel collects taxes on behalf of the PA—which it has sometimes withheld to make the PA do its bidding.

In other areas under Israel’s military control—usually where Israelis live in large, illegally built settlement towns—soldiers block Palestinian roads and raid their homes.

Palestinian society is completely dependent on Israel—and held down by it. While Israelis in West Bank settlements are already being vaccinated, Palestinians will have to wait until at least March before the PA even begins its rollout.

It’s the latest failing of the sham two-state solution—and a racist Israeli state that treats Palestinian lives as second class.