Family demand justice for Mohamud Hassan

The family of Mohamud Mohammed Hassan wants to know what led to his death. He was arrested at his home in Cardiff, south Wales, last Friday on suspicion of breach of the peace but released without charge on Saturday morning.

He died on Saturday night, and his relatives claim he was assaulted in custody.

Mohamud’s aunt, Zainab Hassan, said she saw her 24 year old nephew within one hour of his release.

“He had lots of wounds on his body and lots of bruises,” she said.

“He didn't have these wounds when he was arrested and when he came out of Cardiff Bay police station, he had them.

“Nothing we do is going to bring him back, but we will not rest for a second until we have justice.”

When Mohamud arrived back where he lived after his release, he is reported to have told a close friend, “Look fam the police have beat the shit out of me.”

A woman who lived close by said his tracksuit was covered in blood, and he had severe injuries to his mouth and was severely bruised all over his body.

Solicitor Hilary Brown, director of Virgo Consultancy, said, “We want somebody to try to explain to us why a young, healthy man was arrested by South Wales Police with no apparent injuries to his body and as a result of being released from Cardiff Bay police station he was badly marked with bruising and cuts, and within hours was dead.”

“We need somebody to explain to us whether there was a connection between the injuries he sustained either before being taken to Cardiff Bay police station or while at Cardiff Bay police station—did they play any part in his death.

“We want to know whether the allegations he made against officers of South Wales Police of being assaulted has contributed in any way to his demise.”

Stand Up To Racism Cardiff said, “We call for a swift and transparent investigation. But we have serious doubts that a corrupt institution like the South Wales Police can investigate itself.

“Historically, it has seen numerous officers charged for crimes, and has convicted and falsely imprisoned black men for murder. It is not just.”

South Wales Police said it had so far found no evidence of excessive force or misconduct. The case has been referred to the tame Independent Office of Police Complaints.

The family and anti-racism campaigners are not going to be fobbed off by such measures.