Brexit Party—now Reform UK—says ‘learn to live with virus’

The racist Brexit Party was officially renamed as Reform UK last week. The right wing party has now launched a group in Scotland, Reform UK Scotland, and plans to stand in elections this year.

A press conference on Monday spelled out its right wing agenda.

Party chair Richard Tice argued for cutting taxes, “unnecessary regulation” and “wasteful government spending”.

He attacked what he described as “diversity at the BBC” and “bumbling bureaucrats” in government.

He railed against the lockdown restrictions, complaining that “we’re all locked up” and claiming that people are “unnecessarily terrified”.

“Our children are caged up,” Tice said. “This is Boris’s bleak Britain.” Tice said lockdown is causing “untold misery” for people, and that instead of lockdowns, “we have to learn to live with” coronavirus. “It’s with us forever,” he said reassuringly.

Tice claimed that Reform UK would be based on “common sense”.

A big theme was railing against any attempts to bring about Scottish independence, and celebrating “the union”.

“The sum of the whole is worth so much more than the sum of the individual parts,” he said.

Michelle Ballantyne MSP is heading up Reform UK Scotland.

She resigned from the Tories in November last year, having voted against coronavirus restrictions.

Ballantyne whined last week that young people are being “sacrificed” to stop older people from dying.

Reform UK aims to grow out of discontent with the system and push it in a right wing direction.

It should be opposed.