Letters—blame the government for the pressures of online education

I write as a grandparent of two primary age grandchildren and as a retired teacher. I think there is a lot of pressure from the department for education on heads to try to force their staff to provide huge amounts of work for their pupils

I think this is totally unrealistic for staff, parents and children. Even with good internet access, hours and hours online isn’t good for either children or for adults.

Why are they putting this pressure on?

Could it be to punish education staff and their unions for having the temerity to go against the government mantra of “schools are safe”?

I would like to encourage all parents who feel that their school is giving unrealistic amounts of work to their children to tell them that they are.

Otherwise they won’t know that’s the way that families feel.

This will also give schools evidence for Ofsted if they come calling. Well done to the schools that are setting realistic and imaginative work for children.

But online work should be realistic for every child as well as their parents and school staff.

We’re in this situation for at least six weeks—it has be doable or both children and adults could suffer from higher levels of mental distress.

Penny Foskett

Portsmouth

As pupils started back at school in Scotland on Monday, the online learning platform being used by many schools collapsed.

However, John Swinney, the Scottish education secretary, has made the decision that the quality of online teaching should be assessed by inspectors immediately.

So the priority for him is to harass teachers at a time when they are burdened with new teaching methods, extra internal assessment and, of course, the threat of Covid-19.

This is typical of the Scottish government’s attitude to teachers.

Teaching unions should oppose this harassment and demand more support for pupils and staff now.

Charlotte Ahmed

Glasgow

From union leader to a Lord

I was really delighted and heartened by the former Unite union leader Tony Woodley initially rejecting the offer of a peerage.

The former Transport and General Workers Union general secretary refused the gong.

He thanked those who had offered it to him. But stated, “After careful reflection I have decided not to accept the peerage offered so I would prefer to follow the example of my hero and mentor Jack Jones, the greatest man to hold that job, and not accept a peerage.”

This was wonderful to me.All too often those who say that they oppose the Lords can’t wait to don the ermine when they are offered such a position.

People like John Prescott, Roy Hattersley and Neil Kinnock spring to mind.

The three said that they hated the Lords. But, once offered the peerages, they crept in with a variety of excuses.

When I saw a petition recently with the name Lord Woodley on as one of the signatories, I had a double take.Sadly Woodley had jumped ship.

Lord Woodley has sat in the House Of Lords since November.

I wonder what Lord Woodley’s hero and mentor would now say to this? I think we know.

How could anyone accept an honour from this Tory government?

C Stoll

Dudley