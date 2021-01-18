New elections for Palestinian Authority

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has said it will have its first elections in 15 years, set to take place in May and July.

PA president Mahmoud Abbas said the elections would run in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

The announcement comes as Abbas tries to revive the sham “peace process” with Israel after Joe Biden becomes US president.

Yet that process has given the PA only limited power in the West Bank—and allowed Israel control over Palestinian politics.

Israel and the US overturned the results of the last Palestinian elections held in 2006.

Palestinians voted for Abbas’s rival, the resistance group Hamas, because it promised to continue fighting the occupation.

The US, Israel and Abbas arranged a coup against Hamas and placed the Gaza Strip, where Hamas still rules, under a siege that is still in place.