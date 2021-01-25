SNP’s lacklustre indy plan won’t be enough

The Scottish National Party (SNP) has announced a new plan to supposedly take forward the push for independence.

But it avoids all the key issues. First minister Nicola Sturgeon said first there must be a pro-independence majority after May’s Scottish elections.

If there is the SNP would call for a “legal” referendum to take place “after the pandemic” and “in the early part of the new term”.

She added that an SNP government will “vigorously oppose’” any legal challenge from the Tory government.

The SNP says there is no “moral justification” for the Tories to refuse the request for a referendum.

Good luck appealing to Tory morals.

Crucial

The SNP’s leadership has come up with a form of words that avoids the crucial question.

This is what will happen when Boris Johnson says no to a Section 30 order—the permission needed to run a “legal referendum”.

Sturgeon has repeatedly stressed that the SNP’s strategy is “legal and constitutional”.

The Tories, well aware of the threat to the unity of the British state, will do their best to avoid a referendum.

Scottish Labour continues to oppose a referendum.

And former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown is reprising his “save the union” show from 2014.

He says that the United Kingdom “must urgently rediscover what holds it together” or become a “failed state”.

The SNP strategy will not work.

It is a sop to try to tell activists that there is a genuine way forward when it is really the same strategy of relying on the methods of mainstream politics.

It is a positive sign that a new grassroots membership organisation is forming.