The Egyptian Revolution—how workers terrified bosses

Ten years ago this week, huge crowds massed in Cairo’s Tahrir Square demanding that dictator Hosni Mubarak resign. Days later, on 11 February 2011, he was gone.

Tahrir’s mass protests were a highly visible part of the movement that forced Mubarak out. But a key part of the revolt was workers’ action.

In the run-up to the revolution, strikes and sit-ins had shown that resistance to the dictatorship was possible. Textile workers in the industrial city of Mahalla staged a series of militant strikes from 2006.

The 2011 uprising began on 25 January and mass strikes erupted on 30 January. Workers struck in solidarity with the “youth of Tahrir” but raised their own demands too.

Workers’ action took the revolution to a new level because it posed a different kind of threat to the ruling class.

As Socialist Worker reported at the time, “The strike wave is a deepening of a revolutionary process.

“The insurrectionary mass demonstrations destroyed the physical control of the state.

Capital

“Now the rule of capital itself is being challenged.”

In the first week of February, some 300,000 Egyptians were on strike.

The regime was scared, and hoped that sacrificing Mubarak would quieten the struggle. In fact, it spurred it on. People realised their own power—and wanted to fight for wide-reaching change.

In the days and weeks after Mubarak’s fall, hundreds of thousands of workers took action.

This involved bus and rail workers, ambulance drivers, textile workers, health staff, port and post workers and many more. Tourism workers demonstrated by Giza’s pyramids in Cairo over pay. Telecom Egypt staff blocked roads.