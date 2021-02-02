Chagos Islanders denied money from support fund

Less than £12,000 of a £40 million fund set up to compensate Chagos islanders who were forcibly evicted from their home by the British government has reached those living here.

In four years the foreign office fund has distributed less than 1 percent of its budget in direct support.

Thousands of Chagossians were ­forcibly removed from their home on the Indian Ocean island by the British ­government in the 1960s.

The government has since admitted their treatment was wrong and a matter of “deep regret”. But it still allows the largest island, Diego Garcia, to be used as a strategic US military airbase.

Last week, the United Nations ­maritime court ruled that Britain had no sovereignty over the Chagos Islands.

The Foreign Office funding used so far has been spent on interpretation services for islanders many of whom depend on French creole translation, and modest support for community groups.

Money was also spent on scoping visits to the islands by government officials, with several hundred thousand pounds used for “heritage trips”.

Louis Amadis, whose mother was born in Diego Garcia, moved to Britain in 2004. Until the pandemic hit he was working at the check-in desks in Gatwick airport. When the first round of furlough came to a close, he was made redundant and he had to give up his flat.

Talking about the unspent support fund, Amadis said, “It’s really painful to be honest, knowing that we’re supposed to have this support, but we don’t have any of it, haven’t seen any of it.”

Charities have been handing out crisis grants of £50 to families who are struggling to buy food or pay for funeral costs. But they are expressed frustrated that the multimillion pound support fund is not being used.

The vice-chair of the UK Chagos Support Association, Stefan Donnelly, said, “It seems ridiculous that we’re giving out such meagre amounts, raised from small individual donations, when such a large fund committed to helping Chagossians is going unused.”

In 2017, the foreign office signed a memorandum of understanding with Crawley borough council over work to assess where these funds would be best allocated.

But the council abandoned the needs assessment the following year and returned almost £40,000, citing strains the research was putting on the council’s relationship with the Chagos Islanders.