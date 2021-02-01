DHL strikers won’t give up on pay fight

DHL workers in Liverpool are continuing their strikes over pay and victimisation.

Unite union members were set to walk out from Tuesday this week and continue the action until Tuesday next week.

This follows a 48-hour walk out two weeks ago.

DHL bosses promised to make a “significantly improved offer over pay” and failed to do so.

Workers are set to earn just 2.5p above the minimum wage when it rises in April.

And warehouse operators report bullying by managers “on an almost constant basis”.

The 120-strong workforce carries out the delivery contract for Burton Biscuits.

This includes the Wagon Wheel and Jammie Dodger brands, and AB World Foods.

Strikers previously held socially-distanced picketing in shifts to ensure a constant 24-hour presence.

Unite has said that industrial action will continue until DHL makes a significantly improved pay offer.

Messages of support to the Unite union regional officer on 07720 703567

Royal Berkshire Hospital battle

Security staff at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading have launched new strikes.

The 20 security guards have been striking since mid-December over pay against Kingdom Services Group Ltd.

Strikes are planned from this week until 7 March.

Unite union members are fighting for a £12 an hour pay rate for security officers. Bosses have refused to move from an offer of £9.30 an hour.

Strike at Pilks?

Over 100 Unite union members at glassmaker Pilkington’s Cowley Hill and Greengate sites in Saint Helens in Merseyside are voting on strikes.

Bosses have not delivered a promised 2.5 percent pay rise, which was agreed in 2019 and set to take effect in March 2020.

The ballot closes on 11 February.