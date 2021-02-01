New strikes over jobs set for Brighton university

A five-day strike is set to hit Brighton university from Monday of next week.

UCU union members are taking action over plans to cut jobs in the IT department.

The walkout follows five days of strikes last December that won widespread support from students. UCU members are also holding a work to rule.

Strikers say that IT staff are needed more than ever now that many people are working from home. And they fear that the IT cuts could be a prelude to more widespread attacks on jobs.

Strikers planned a rally on Monday to mark the first day of the action.

Send messages of support to[email protected] Donate to strikers at bit.ly/BackBrighton and tweet support to @BrightonUCU. Rally Monday 8 February, 11.45am, details here

Vote left in UCU elections

Socialist Worker is calling for a vote for candidates backed by the UCU Left in the union’s elections this month.

Voting is underway for candidates to the UCU’s national executive committee and other roles.

The UCU Left is standing candidates who will fight over five key issues—health and safety, workload, defending education, Black Lives Matter and opposing austerity.

Candidates for the NEC include Rhiannon Lockley, Dharminder Chuhan, Saira Weiner, Mark Abel, Marion Hersh, Lesley McGorrigan and Bee Hughes. The UCU Left is also backing Paul Anderson for honorary treasurer.