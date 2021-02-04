Health workers’ lives put in danger by official PPE guidelines, study shows

A new study backs health workers’ claims that they are still being put in danger by not having access to the best protective equipment.

Public Health England (PHE) last month reiterated its “guidance”. This says most staff only need to wear the highest grade masks and gowns when performing what the agency defines as “aerosol generating procedures”.

That means that the highest grade PPE masks, known as FFP3, is mostly reserved for intensive care units or for emergency treatment. Meanwhile staff working in other hospital areas, and performing routine care in ambulances, are issued with looser-fitting surgical masks, which give them far less protection.

But many frontline workers insist they are at greater risk than health bosses think and that the list of “aerosol generating procedures” is far too narrow.

Now a new study has backed their claim.

It finds that patient’s coughing makes health workers up to four times more likely to contract the virus than the general population. And the use of lower grade protection means infection rates for those working on general wards are approximately double those of staff working in intensive care.

“A cough really is a potent generator of aerosols,” says Dr James Dodd from North Bristol Lung Centre, which carried out the study. He explained the risk “appears to be far greater than what we would have assumed”.

Confirm

Campaigner and midwife Kirsty Shea last month used a Freedom of Information request to ask PHE what evidence they had based their guidance on. This week she received her reply. “Public Health England can confirm that it does not hold the information you have specified,” it said.

Staff in the groups Nurses United and NHS Workers Say No are livid.

They are demanding that everyone in the NHS immediately gets access to the right protection to keep them safe. And they’re pointing out that their demands are backed by the World Health Organisation.

They issued a statement this week that will strike a chord with many others. It warned that “by working with basic PPE” they “are risking the safety of our patients and colleagues as well as of ourselves, our families and the wider community”.

“Many of us are suffering from an increased level of anxiety in the workplace,” the statement said. This is “due to the consistent fear that the basic standard of PPE issued to staff will not adequately prevent us from contracting Covid-19”.

Unions at some local NHS trusts have already been successful in getting the PPE guidelines at their workplaces upgraded. And the GMB union nationally is backing the demand.

But now, with more health workers needlessly contracting the virus every day, it is vital that the big health unions move quickly to take up the campaigners’ demands.