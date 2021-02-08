The Troublemaker—Cop tasers ill man nine times

A Met police officer has been given a final warning after tasering a man with mental distress nine times.

PC Rodney Chiweshe used the weapon, which delivers a high-voltage electric shock, during an arrest of the man.

The man was later sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

The warning means PC Chiweshe could be dismissed if he is found guilty of further misconduct.

The Independent Office for Police Cover-ups said, “The officer breached police professional standards of behaviour by his excessive use of the Taser.”

It added, “The Taser is an important tool for police in helping officers respond to often dangerous and challenging situations.”

A Met Police disciplinary panel concluded that five of PC Chiweshe’s uses of the Taser during the arrest were not “necessary, proportionate or reasonable”. Four were apparently OK though.

The man, who was tasered nine times in June 2019, was not charged with any offence.

Have you tried password1234?

German prosecutors have confiscated £50 million worth of bitcoin from a fraudster.

There’s only one problem—they can’t unlock the money because he won’t give them the password.

The man was sentenced to jail and has since served his term, maintaining his silence throughout.

“We asked him but he didn’t say,” prosecutor Sebastian Murer told Reuters news. “Perhaps he doesn’t know.”

The fraudster had been sentenced to more than two years in jail for covertly installing software on other computers to harness their power to “mine” or produce bitcoin.

When he went behind bars, his bitcoin stash would have been worth a fraction of the current value.

Poor see ‘staggering’ hardship under virus

The scale of the damage to poorer people’s lives during the pandemic has been underlined by a new survey of 30,000 households in nine “low income” countries.

An average of 70 percent of those surveyed reported a drop in income in the early months of the virus’s spread last year. Some 30 percent reported they had lost their jobs and 45 percent said they had missed or reduced meals.

The study came from researchers at the University of California in Berkeley, Yale University and Northwestern University, among others.

Already-poor people have suffered “staggering” hardship and if the effects persist, tens of millions of already vulnerable households will be pushed into poverty, it warned.

Edward Miguel of Berkeley, a co-author of the study, described its findings as “dire”.

“This isn’t any old recession,” he said. “Its depth and extent are something we have never seen in poor countries.”

Royals to the rescue in fight to protect the state

Boris Johnson’s officials came up with a brilliant scheme to reduce support for Scottish independence—send some royals to live there.

Last year they wanted prince Edward and his wife, the countess of Wessex, to move to Edinburgh.

Reports say, “The couple would have taken up full-time residence at Holyrood Palace, the Queen’s official residence in Scotland, to lead efforts to increase the number of royal engagements there.”

It might have come as a shock to Edward. Despite having the title of Earl of Forfar as a 55th birthday present, Edward and his wife have lived in Bagshot Park in Surrey since their marriage in 1999.

Royals called Edward don’t have a great record in Scotland. Edward II’s army was defeated at Bannockburn in 1314.

Actually, Troublemaker is firmly in favour of dispersing royals to hot spots of resentment in order to whip up deeper feeling they should all be abolished.

Devout DUP MP Gregory Campbell responded to black people singing about their love of god on Songs of Praise. “There were five singers, all of them black,” he said.

“There were three judges all of them black and one presenter who was incidentally, yes black. The singers were all very good but can you imagine an all white line up with an all white jury and presented by a white person? No I can’t either.”

The queen successfully lobbied the government to keep her private wealth hidden.

Government memos show that the queen’s private lawyer pressured ministers in 1973 over planned transparency legislation.

A clause was then added giving the government powers to exempt firms used by heads of state from the new legislation.

The things they say...

‘Erecting a statue to honour Captain Sir Tom Moore might be tempting fate. I’d give it no more than a week before it would be attacked by Black Lives Matter headbangers’

Columnist Richard Littlejohn finds an opportunity to attack people for taking down a statue that hasn’t gone up

‘I need to call Philip just to let him know that I’ve been holding hands with another man before it hits the media’

What Theresa May worried about after meeting Donald Trump in 2017

‘Squirrel careening through the traffic’

How one US defence official described Trump’s attention span

‘Illegal immigrants’

The Daily Mail reports that people can be vaccinated regardless of immigration status—seizing the chance to call them ‘illegal immigrants’