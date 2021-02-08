“Many of these are disabled and their living costs have been significantly higher as a result of the pandemic and needing to shield,” it said.

It pointed out that people on other benefits have had no uplift.

Dpac said plans to remove the £20 uplift to UC are “particularly cruel and unnecessary”.

The day of action was backed by People Before Profit, Disabled People Against Cuts (Dpac), Homes For All Campaign, Unite union members and others.

Actions took place in Birmingham, Barnsley, Chesterfield, Harlow, Portsmouth, Cambridge, Glasgow, Lancaster and many other places.

Protesters gathered outside job centres and in town and city centres to draw attention to the campaign.

They also called for a rise in other benefits too.

Protesters take to the streets against benefit cuts

