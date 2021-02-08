Socialist Worker
Protesters take to the streets against benefit cuts

Issue No. 2741
Protesting in Lancaster

Protesting in Lancaster (Pic: Eugene Doherty)

Groups of activists in People Before Profit and other groups across Britain staged protests as part of a national day of action last Saturday.

Campaigners demanded that the £20 uplift to Universal Credit (UC) introduced under the pandemic be retained.

They also called for a rise in other benefits too.

Protesters gathered outside job centres and in town and city centres to draw attention to the campaign.

Actions took place in Birmingham, Barnsley, Chesterfield, Harlow, Portsmouth, Cambridge, Glasgow, Lancaster and many other places.

London protests included actions in Peckham, Walthamstow, Chingford and Catford.

The day of action was backed by People Before Profit, Disabled People Against Cuts (Dpac), Homes For All Campaign, Unite union members and others.

Dpac said plans to remove the £20 uplift to UC are “particularly cruel and unnecessary”.

It pointed out that people on other benefits have had no uplift.

“Many of these are disabled and their living costs have been significantly higher as a result of the pandemic and needing to shield,” it said.

Go to peoplebefore-profit.com for more information

 

 

 

News
Mon 8 Feb 2021, 15:27 GMT
