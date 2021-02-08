Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

National further education ballot opens in Scotland

Issue No. 2741
EIS members struck in 2019

EIS members struck in 2019 (Pic: Dave Sherry)

EIS union further education lecturers began a statutory ballot for strike action across the whole of Scotland on Friday of last week.

Employers are trying to replace lecturers with jobs under various titles, but all of them are low paid and with backbreaking workloads that make real teaching impossible.

 At Forth Valley College this has been taken to new heights with fire and rehire.

That a public sector institution should do this sort of thing flies in the face of Scottish government rhetoric about fair work rules.

Talking

Until December’s indicative ballot, which produced a 72 percent turnout and 86 percent support for strikes, the employers were not even talking. They are now.

But it will require a solid statutory ballot result and action to ensure victory.

Every indication of solidarity will help encourage EIS members to get out and vote.

Please rush messages of support to the EIS-FELA salaries convenor at [email protected]

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
News
Mon 8 Feb 2021, 16:52 GMT
Issue No. 2741
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.