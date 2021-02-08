National further education ballot opens in Scotland

EIS union further education lecturers began a statutory ballot for strike action across the whole of Scotland on Friday of last week.

Employers are trying to replace lecturers with jobs under various titles, but all of them are low paid and with backbreaking workloads that make real teaching impossible.

At Forth Valley College this has been taken to new heights with fire and rehire.

That a public sector institution should do this sort of thing flies in the face of Scottish government rhetoric about fair work rules.

Talking

Until December’s indicative ballot, which produced a 72 percent turnout and 86 percent support for strikes, the employers were not even talking. They are now.

But it will require a solid statutory ballot result and action to ensure victory.

Every indication of solidarity will help encourage EIS members to get out and vote.